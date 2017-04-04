Bhaswar-Joyjit-Ambarish-Subhrajit to grace Didi No. 1

All the loyal viewers of Zee Bangla’s Didi No. 1, gear up for the forthcoming episode!

Readers, can you guess which actors will be seen as participants of the show?

Well, they are Bhaswar Chatterjee, Joyjit Banerjee, Ambarish Bhattacharya and Subhrajit Datta.

And popular singer Raghab will be seen crooning in the episode.

We hear the coming episode is loaded with lots of fun moments.

So, gear up for the show.

Hosted by Rachana Banerjee, it will be aired on 4 April at 5 pm.

