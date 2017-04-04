Hot Downloads

Bhaswar-Joyjit-Ambarish-Subhrajit to grace Didi No. 1

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Apr 2017 03:10 PM

All the loyal viewers of Zee Bangla’s Didi No. 1, gear up for the forthcoming episode!

Readers, can you guess which actors will be seen as participants of the show?

Well, they are Bhaswar Chatterjee, Joyjit Banerjee, Ambarish Bhattacharya and Subhrajit Datta.

And popular singer Raghab will be seen crooning in the episode.

We hear the coming episode is loaded with lots of fun moments.

So, gear up for the show.

Hosted by Rachana Banerjee, it will be aired on 4 April at 5 pm.

Stay hooked to Tellychakkar.com for more update.

Tags > Bhaswar Chatterjee, Joyjit Banerjee, Ambarish Bhattacharya, Subhrajit Datta, Didi No. 1., Bengali TV show,

