Bhavani to adopt Meera; Meera to walk over Dharam in Star Plus’ Saathiya

It’s been high-voltage drama in Star Plus’ Saathiya (Rashmi Sharma Productions) with the return of Meera (Tanya Sharma) and her kidnap at the hands of Bhavani (Priya Marathe).

Now that Meera is going through a huge misunderstanding of being unwanted in her own family, she will now stage a walkout from her house.

And the walkout will be made by Meera is a dramatic manner!!

To begin with, Meera will gain the support of Bhavani as she will adopt her as her own daughter.

OMG!!

Yes, and Bhavani will be seen giving away her dresses, jewels etc and making Meera as the sarpanch of her community.

Here is the new look picture of Meera in the show.

As per sources, “Meera will be pleaded upon by the entire family to not go with Bhavani. However Meera will not agree to it. Ultimately, Dharam (Amarr Upadhyay) will tell Meera that if at all she has to go out, she will have to walk over his chest and get out of home. Saying this, Dharam will lie down on the floor with his chest up. And Meera will be shown walking over Dharam, stamping on his chest.”

OMG!!

With Gaura (Vandana Pathak) and Bhavani joining hands, we wonder how Meera will thrive amidst the evil minds....

We buzzed Tanya but did not get through to her.

Watch this space for more updates.