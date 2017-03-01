Bhavesh Balchandani to play Krishna on TV

Young talent Bhavesh Balchandani, who rose to fame with Star Plus’ popular daily Veera, is back in action with a mythological drama after his stint in Sony TV’s Suryaputra Karn.

Big Magic’s mythological series Bal Krishna (Swastik Productions) is set to take a leap of seven years in the coming days and we have information that Bhavesh has been roped in for the show.

Our source informs us that Bhavesh will be seen playing the role of grown up Krishna post the jump.

The young lad has already started shooting for the series and is elated with the development.

When we contacted Bhavesh, he told us, “I have done a mythological show earlier but this is a different one. It’s a new challenge for me to shoot with these heavy costumes and the biggest challenge that I am facing is to manage my shoot and studies both. My board exams are beginning in some days and I am studying on sets to prepare well.”

We wish you good luck Bhavesh.