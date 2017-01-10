Hot Downloads

Bhavna Pani visits Ajmer Sharif Dargah

By TellychakkarTeam
10 Jan 2017 06:03 PM

Actress Bhavna Pani says visiting Ajmer Sharif Dargah has changed her life for good.

Bhavna, who is seen in "Queens Hain Hum" on &TV, says she feels thankful to whatever she has in personal or professional life.

"It was a bliss visiting the Ajmer Shariff Dargah. It's the best feeling ever and having got that chance to go visit such a beautiful and holy land has got me to feel very thankful to life as having working on the show 'Queens Hain Hum'," Bhavna said in a statement.

She added: "I am thankful to the team of the show to have given me this much needed break."

(Source: IANS)

