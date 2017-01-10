Bhavna Pani visits Ajmer Sharif Dargah

Which Drashti Dhami character is your favourite?
Actress Bhavna Pani says visiting Ajmer Sharif Dargah has changed her life for good.
Bhavna, who is seen in "Queens Hain Hum" on &TV, says she feels thankful to whatever she has in personal or professional life.
"It was a bliss visiting the Ajmer Shariff Dargah. It's the best feeling ever and having got that chance to go visit such a beautiful and holy land has got me to feel very thankful to life as having working on the show 'Queens Hain Hum'," Bhavna said in a statement.
She added: "I am thankful to the team of the show to have given me this much needed break."
(Source: IANS)
