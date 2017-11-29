Hot Downloads

Bhojpuri star, Manoj Tiger roped in for Big Magic's Tera Baap Mera Baap

Anwesha Kamal's picture
By Anwesha Kamal
29 Nov 2017 02:24 PM

Big Magic, recently introduced a fresh line-up of shows where Panorama Entertainment launched a comedy series titled, Tera Baap Mera Baap.

As the show gears up for a new entry to treat the viewers, we hear that the Bhojpuri actor, Manoj Tiger has been roped in for a cameo.  

Our source informs us, "Popular Bhojpuri actor, Manoj Tiger has been roped in to play an interesting cameo in Tera Baap Mera Baap. He has already started shooting for the show and the promos will hit the screens soon."

We are sure that the viewers of the show will witness some more laughter with his entry!

We could not reach to Manoj for a comment.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates. 

