Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan to make his digital debut with ALTBalaji’s next

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Feb 2018 01:30 PM

Mumbai: 2018 has started on a high note for ALTBalaji with big announcements such as Habib Faisal and big back to back hits like The Test Case and Haq Se. With many more engaging and interesting #ALTBalajiOriginals in the pipeline, the digital platform has announced its next collaboration – The platform has signed up Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan for its next crime based digital show tentatively titled 'The Family.' ALTBalaji had recently announced Vivek Oberoi in the project and now this news comes in as yet another big surprise.

Ravi Kishan who is making his digital debut with ALTBalaji will be seen playing a pivotal role in the show. Sharing his excitement for the project, Ravi said “Very very excited to debut in a web series and what better association than ALTBalaji. The concept is different and not explored much. This is also the first time that I am collaborating with Ekta Kapoor and I am very excited about it.”

Interestingly Vivek recently took to his social media handle to announce Ravi Kishan’s association with the project.

Owing to the popularity of crime dramas in the International digital space, ALTBalaji is now all set to explore the genre that focuses on the dark world of the mafia land.

Tags > ALTBalaji, #ALTBalajiOriginals, web series, Ravi Kishan, Ekta Kapoor,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Television Lord Shiva(s) who looked no less than...

Mohit Raina – Devon Ke Dev Mahadev
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Madalsa Sharma
Madalsa Sharma
Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji
Pooja Pihal
Pooja Pihal
Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor
Imam A Siddique
Imam A Siddique
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson

poll

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Will you miss watching Rishton Ka Chakravyuh?

Will you miss watching Rishton Ka Chakravyuh?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days