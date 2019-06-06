Bhola and Kulfi's musical connection to unite them in Kulfi Kumar Bajewala

MUMBAI : The ongoing track of Kulfi Kumar Bajewala is high on drama as Chandan who is the imposter of Sikandar is creating a lot of problems for Kulfi and the family and now Kulfi is on a mission to expose the imposter and is trying her best to find her father Sikandar who is now known as Bhola and who has lost his memory post the accident.

Kulfi is trying her best to find her father Sikandar, but she is obstructed by Chandan.

Due to the musical connection between Kulfi and Chandan the two will come in front of each other.

Kulfi and Sikandar will be in the same party, and in this party, she will be singing her and Sikandar’s favorite song.

Kulfi will forget the last lines of the song, to which Sikandar will complete it and thus she will fee his presence around but she fails to find him.

Bhola asks Sinkandar and Kulfi’s love for music will bring them together again and will show the power of music.

It will be interesting to see if Kulfi and Bhola meet and if this reunion will take place.