Bhola and Nandini to get married in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Jun 2019 09:46 AM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is high on drama. Kullfi is trying her best to help Sikandar regain his memory but all in vain. Meanwhile, Chandan is creating trouble for Kullfi and her family and is planning to kill Sikandar soon.

In the upcoming episode, Pakhi’s health deteriorates. She is critical. Nandini is shattered to see her daughter in such a miserable state. For her sake, she is ready to hide Sikandar’s identity from Lovely.

Nandini knows that Pakhi’s happiness lies in Sikandar. Thus, she turns selfish for her.

Pakhi expresses her last wish to Nandini and Bhola. She says she wants them to get married. Nandini agrees for the marriage, as she can do anything for her daughter’s happiness.

Sikandar aka Bhola too agrees, as he loves Pakhi like his daughter.

It will be interesting to see what unfolds next.

Meanwhile, the show is being loved by the audience, thanks to the powerful performances and the fact that the cast gels really well even off the sets.

