Star Bharat’s Nimki Mukhiyaa is not just loved by the audience because of its quirky storyline but also for its leading lady. Bhumika Gurung who got her big fame, courtesy the quirky political drama; has been getting rave reviews for her acting skills. Since the lady has now become a part of the startling industry, not much about her could be kept as a secret.

TellyChakkar has an interesting scoop about the beautiful lady’s personal life. While there are many actors who fall in love on the sets of their show, something contrary has happened with the model turned TV actress.

Excited to know more? Read on...

According to whispers doing the rounds, Bhumika is in a relationship with a person named, Amit Singh Gosai who is popularly known as Keithy in the industry. Everyone on the sets of Nimki Mukhiyaa is aware about the damsel’s mad love for Keithy.

To confirm the same we buzzed the actress. After a tad bit of apprehension, Bhumika confirmed that she is indeed dating Keithy.

In an EXCLUSIVE conversation with TellyChakkar, Bhumika opened up for the first time on her relationship. She said, “Yes we are dating. It’s been four years that we have been seeing each other. Infact, we will celebrate our 4 years of togetherness in the coming month.”

Trying to know about the lucky guy, we inquired to which she responded, “He is popularly called Keithy in the industry. He basically is an assistant choreographer. He has worked under Prabhu Deva, Bosco-Caesar and such. He was also the lead dancer in the Bollywood movie Daddy starring Arjun Rampal. Keithy also acts but that’s only rare!” she replied.

An interesting facet about any love story is how they met!

Bhumika shared, “We met through a common friend. It was during the time when I was not even part of the industry; I was doing some other job. He has been a part of the industry from that time.” She further added, “The one thing that made me fall in love with him is the fact that he is such a great human being. He has a heart of gold. Apart from everything, I just love him for his pure heart.”

On 4 December, Bhumika and Keithy will celebrate their four years of togetherness.

Revealing her plans to celebrate the anniversary, “This year I have asked him to plan something for me. Usually I’m the one who plans for every year. So let’s see what does he plan...”

Despite of being in a strong relationship, Bhumika concealed the truth for quite some time. On the same she explained “I never wanted it to come out because I didn’t want people to shift their focus from my professional life to what I do on the personal front. I want people to still focus more on Nimki Mukhiyaa than my life.”

Looking at Bhumika and Keithy’s pictures together, we are little awwstruck and we’re sure even the fans will be!