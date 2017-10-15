Actress Bhumika Gurung has got a new pet -- a squirrel, and has named the rodent Romeo Gurung.

Bhumika, who is seen playing the title role in "Nimki Mukhiya", found her new pet on the set of the TV show.

"I love animals and I feel that even they should be loved and treated as good as a human being does. I think that animals are more reliable then human beings. I am very happy and looking forward to spend more time with my Romeo," Bhumika said in a statement.

The show, aired on Star Bharat, also features Abhishek Sharma and Indraneil Sengupta.

(Source: IANS)