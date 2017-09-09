Bhumika Gurung, who has made her acting debut with TV series "Nimki Mukhiya", says the makers of the small-screen shows have used very unique patterns and prints which bear resemblance to actress Rani Mukherjee's look from the film "Bunty Aur Babli".

Star Bharat's upcoming show "Nimki Mukhiya" marks the journey of Nimki played by Bhumika. Keeping in mind Nimki's effervescent and playful nature, the makers have created a wardrobe that's full of colours, similar to that of Rani Mukherjee in 'Bunty Aur Babli'.

Nimki will be seen wearing colourful shimmery Patiala salwar and kameez throughout the show. The look is an extension to her personality who is in awe of Bollywood and a daydreamer, like most girls in the hinterland.

"One's personality defines one's fashion sense and with Nimki's costumes and look, my audiences will get that flavour. The makers have used very unique patterns and prints. They bear resemblance to what Rani wore in 'Bunty Aur Babli'," Bhumika said in a statement.

She added: "We saw the rage her costumes created after the film released. Nimki could be the person who is bringing that fashion back."

(Source: IANS)