A drama without the spices is impossible!

Wondering why do we say so?

Well, we wear that the makers of Zee Bangla's Jamai Raja have weaved the upcoming sequences with lots of dramatic moments to entertain their viewers. Read on to know-

According to our source, during the occasion of Sindur Khela, Bibi (Chaiti Ghoshal) will insult Priti by calling her Ishaan (Arjun Chakraborty)’s mistress.

How terrible!

Upon hearing Bibi’s painful words, Mintu will accept Priti as his wife in front of everyone.

Drama does not end here.

Next, Bibi will throw money on the faces of Priti and Mintu and tell them to leave the house. But Nilasha (Shreema Bhattacherjee) won’t let them go away. So, Ishaan will tell them to stay at his room as guests. And then Nilasha and Ishaan will plan for their social marriage against the wishes of Bibi.

What will happen now? Will they be successful?

We tried to connect with the actors for a comment but could not reach.

Stay hooked to TellyChakkar.com for more updates.