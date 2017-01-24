Hot Downloads

Bicycle sold for Rs 10 lakh on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

By TellychakkarTeam
24 Jan 2017 07:12 PM

A bicycle, which action star Jackie Chan and actor Sonu Sood rode to make an entry on the "The Kapil Sharma Show", was reportedly sold for Rs 10 lakh on the TV show's set.

"Sonu and Jackie came on set on an humble bicycle. Sonu was on the rider's seat and Jackie on pillion. In between the entertainment, Kapil Sharma took a moment to auction the cycle for a charity," said a source from the set.

"The cycle was auctioned to Sheikh Fazil from the audience for Rs 10 lakh. The sum is to be donated to charity which works for cancer patients," the source added.

Chan and Sonu appeared on the show to promote their forthcoming film "Kung Fu Yoga".

"Kung Fu Yoga" is part of the three-film agreement signed between China and India during Chinese President Xi Jinping's recent visit to India.

The film also stars actors Disha Patani and Amyra Dastur.

Directed by Stanley Tong, the action-comedy film was shot in India, Dubai and Beijing.

The film is scheduled for release in China on January 28, and in India on February 3.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > The Kapil Sharma Show, Disha Patani, Amyra Dastur, Sonu Sood, Kung Fu Yoga,

