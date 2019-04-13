News

Bidita Bag bags Voot’s Fuh Se Fantasy

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
13 Apr 2019 05:02 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been on forefront in reporting exclusively about Voot’s upcoming series, F Spot. The series addresses a fancy that possibly every couple wants to fulfil.

It is an episodic series and every story will feature different set of actors. We have already mentioned about actors namely Anshuman Malhotra, Sanaya Pithawalla, Amol Parashar, Sapna Pabbi, Anupriya Goenka and many others.

Another actor who will soon start shooting for one of the episodes of Fuh Se Fantasy is the beautiful actress Bidita Bag. She is known for her stint in The Sholay Girl, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, and others.

We could not get through the actress for her comment.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

past seven days