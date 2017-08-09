The 74-year-old cine icon took to his blog on Wednesday and shared a few photographs from the show's set.
He wrote: "Just back from reliving 17 years of the start of 'KBC' and my association with it. What a journey and what an experience not just for me but indeed for many."
The "Piku" star says that 17 years is almost a lifetime.
"Cannot believe that it has actually happened," he added.
Amitabh also wrote on his Twitter account: "Just back from work! and a day filled with reliving 17 years of 'KBC' and my term with it 17 years! Goodness that is a lifetime."
'KBC' first aired in 2000 hosted by Amitabh, which was also his first appearance on the small screen. "KBC" initially offered contestants the chance to win up to Rs 1 crore. The top prize has now gone up to Rs 7 crore.
On the acting front, Amitabh is gearing up for "Thugs Of Hindostan" and "102 Not Out".
Add new comment