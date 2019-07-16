News

Big B's look revealed from Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 promo shoot

By TellychakkarTeam
16 Jul 2019

MUMBAI: Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the much-awaited shows of this year. Viewers are eagerly waiting for season 11 to go on air. The most informative reality game show will once again see Amitabh Bachchan as the host.

The makers recently shot an interesting promo with the Bollywood superstar in Lucknow, where he is already shooting for his upcoming movie. With that, here is the first look of Amitabh Bachchan.

Big B took to his blog and shared a few pictures from the promo. He wrote, “.. and another day cometh to an end .. a day off from the prosthetics on legal account , but driven by work on another prospect .. the KBC promo .. that shall al begin by August 1st week ..”

