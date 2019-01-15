News

BIG DAY for Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi - ‘Kaira’ completes 750 episodes!

By TellychakkarTeam
15 Jan 2019 05:56 PM

MUMBAI: We recently reported about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) completing 1000 episodes. All the cast members, especially Producer Rajan Shahi was in a celebratory mood.  

Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi have taken the show to newer heights and people have fallen in love with the couple. They have inspired us in many ways with the bond they share as a couple and with the family as Kartik and Naira. Also, the way they stand with each other in phases of trouble and happiness make us all want to have the kind of cute, beautiful, sweet and sour relationship with our respective spouses.

Along with the show, Kartik and Naira complete 750 episodes and Mohsin took this opportunity to share his happiness on social media. Take a look:

We wish Mohsin, Shivangi and the entire team of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai  hearty congratulations on their success! Show your love for Kaira by retweeting and sharing the article on your social media.

