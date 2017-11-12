TellyChakkar earlier reported about talented actor Rajesh Khera entering the historical drama. Now, we have all the updates about what is going to happen in SAB TV’s Tenali Rama.

In the upcoming track a new kingdom will be introduced in the show. Sultan, a character played by Rajesh Khera will be the evil king of the kingdom. Sultan will ask emperor Krishnadevaraya (Manav Gohil) for a brain. However, the cunning Tenali instead of giving a brain will send the ruler a watermelon.

This will upset Sultan and he will invite Tenali to his kingdom. Emperor Krishnadev, along with Tenali will send Tathacharya (Pankaj Berry) to his kingdom.

Tathacharya who is scared of going to the Sultan’s kingdom will then ask the emperor to also tag along his disciples Dhani and Mani. The twist however will be that the Sultan will be calling Rama to kill him because of the disrespect he showed by sending the watermelon.

But as we all know how smart Tenali Rama is, we are sure that he would escape the situation easily. But how will that happen is something the viewers will only get to know once the episodes go on air. What we have heard is that the faceoff between Rama and Sultan is going be hysterical. The Contiloe Pictures’ venture is doing great for the channel.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates about your loved shows, we are pretty sure you don’t want to miss anything.