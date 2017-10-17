Big Magic to get revamped!

It is rightly said, change is the only thing that is constant!

‘Revamp’ is the current trend on small screen. After Life OK and Zee TV, Big Magic will is all set to have a face-lift.

According to our sources, Big Magic’s headhoncho is set to introduce an all new and refreshing feel to the channel.

We have heard that, the channel will now be mostly renamed as Zee Magic or Zee Big. the logo will be changed along with the name.

Talking about the programming alterations, apart from Hum Paanch Phir Se all the other shows would shut down. The channel is already working on their new shows. The revamp will mostly happen by end of this month.

(Also Read: Triangle Film Company’s next on Big Magic)

We reached out to channel’s spokesperson but they remained unaware about the entire development.

Are you looking forward to the ‘new’ revamped Big Magic?