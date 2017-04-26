Hot Downloads

TV News
Big Magic to launch a horror show!

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
26 Apr 2017 01:16 PM

Big Magic recently underwent a revamp!

After launching new shows like Rudra Ke Rakshak, Chakradhaari Ajay Krishna and Eklavya, the channel is gearing up with another exciting project.

Along with the high voltage drama, Big Magic is set to scare viewers with their upcoming horror series. The serial will be produced by popular actor Homi Wadia, under his production banner Tele Buddies.

The noted actor Homi has produced and directed many TV projects in the past. After a long gap, Homi is bringing an episodic horror based show for the above mentioned channel.

The makers are currently working on the scripts, and the show is expected to launch from 15 May (2017).

When we called Homi, he replied, “Yes, I am working on a project but cannot speak anything at the moment.”

We wish Homi and his team all the very best!

