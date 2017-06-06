Big Magic to roll out a crime based show soon

Big Magic is all set to roll out a new show soon to entertain the audience!!!

The GEC which is known for its light hearted dramas is set to launch an episodic show very soon.

To be produced by Hindi Picture Pvt. Ltd, it will be a crime based episodic, and is expected to go on-air from this month. It will be a daily series bringing fun and entertainment to your drawing rooms every evening.

Shared a source, "The show will be helmed by writer director Soham Shah. Apart from crime it will also have the perfect quotient of excitement, thrill and fun. There will be no host and every episode new actors will be part of the story."

We hear that, the title is yet to be decided.

We dropped a message to producer Soham Shah but did not get any revert till the time of filing the story.

