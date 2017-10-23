It’s raining new shows across channels and Big Magic is not behind in coming up with unique concepts to entertain its audience.

We hear that, after launching a mythological drama Maa Shakti and another one Shaktipeeth Ke Bhairav in store, Big Magic is set to come up with another comedy drama.

Our source informs us, “Big Magic will soon be coming up with a sitcom titled as Kunwara Hai Par Humara Hai. The series is produced by Soda Water, helmed by Saurabh Vanjara. As the title of the series suggests, the story of the series will revolve around a guy and his struggle for getting married.”

The show has roped in actors Ramakant Dayma and Kashish Duggal to play pivotal roles in the series.

We tried to get in touch with the actors but they remained unavailable.

Keep reading this space for more updates.