Big Magic’s Akbar Birbal gets a new producer

Big Magic’s popular show Akbar Birbal has got a new producer now!!

Triangle Films which was earlier associated with the show is no longer part of the project.

Kothare Vision, the very prominent production house in the Marathi regional space has taken over the show from Triangle Films, is what we hear.

As per sources, “Certain creative issues between the channel and Triangle Films lead to the new development. After the amicable decision to ease out Triangle Films was taken, Kothare Vision took over. Their shoot started on 28 December 2016, and the first episode of the in-coming production house was aired on 2 January 2017.”

Noted actor Bhupinder Singh was recently seen in the role of Changez Khan post the take-over happened.

As for Kothare Vision, their vast body of work in Marathi movies include Zapatela, Mazha Chakula, Ideachi Kalpana, Jai Malhar, Ganpati Bappa Morya and many more. Hindi movies produced by the company includes Masoom, Khatarnak, Lo Main Aa Gaya.

Kothare Vision is helmed by the eminent producer and director Mahesh Kothare. Akbar Birbal is Kothare Vision’s debut project in Hindi TV.

Mahesh Kothare will be soon directing the special episode for Sankranthi in Akbar Birbal.

When contacted, the spokesperson at Kothare Vision confirmed about the takeover of Akbar Birbal.

We buzzed Producer Nikhil Sinha, Triangle Films to know more about the exit, but did not get any revert.

We also connected to the channel spokesperson but did not get any response.

Watch for the freshness in Akbar Birbal on Big Magic.