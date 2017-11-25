BIG Magic’s Chakradhari Ajay Krishna will see a new entry

Chakradhari Ajay Krishna has been witnessing some new entries quite lately. The latest TellyChakkar has learnt is that the mythological drama will see a new negative character’s entry.

As the mythology goes, Paundraka (the evil twin of Lord Krishna) created havoc in Krishna’s life. Now the makers will be introducing Paundraka’s son in the narrative.

Sudakshina, Paundraka’s evil ward will now be entering the show and creating more drama in the story.

TV actor Sadiq Abbas Rizvi has been finalised to play the negative character. From what we have heard for the upcoming three months, the show’s track will heavily focus on Sudakshina and Krishna (Vishal Jethwa). Sudakshina will infuriate his father Paundraka to dethrone and kill Krishna. Sudakshina will be a loud character with negative look. Sadiq has started shooting for his role.

Sadiq confirmed the development and said, “I’m excited for the show and I’m looking forward to it.”

In the past Sadiq has been part of shows like Icchapyaari Naagin and Sasural Simar Ka.

Now, it will be interesting to see what new twists and turns Sudakshina’s entry will bring in the daily. The mythological drama is produced by FilmFarm productions.