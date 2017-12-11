Big Magic’s Kunwara Hai Par Humara Hai to witness a new entry

Big Magic’s recently launched sitcom Kunwara Hai Par Humara Hai is all set to witness a new entry!!!

Actress Rita Agrawal, who was last seen in Sony TV’s Bade Achche Laggte Hain will soon be entering Kunwara Hai Par Humara Hai produced by Soda Water to add more fun in the ongoing storyline.

Our source informs us, Rita has been roped in to play the role of Suru in the daily series. She will be introduced as Raddilal’s (Worshipp Khanna) mother. Though Suru and Manav’s (Ravish Desai) mother will be best friends but later on their friendship will turn into a cold war that will be interesting for the viewers to enjoy.

When we contacted Rita, she confirmed the news with us and said, “Yes, I have started shooting for the show and it’s been a nice experience so far.”

Keep reading this space for more updates.