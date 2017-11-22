Earlier TellyChakkar reported about Vikram Bhatt producing a new web-series for his channel VB on Web. We broke the news of Miss India World 2015 Aditi Arya and Vidur Anand playing the central character in the web-weekender.

TellyChakkar has now got its hands on some other paramount details about the show. Post a concise research we got the wind of the whole star cast. Produced under LoneRanger Productions, the digital project will have an ensemble cast comprising of certain veteran actors.

With reference to TellyChakkar’s earlier reportage, Aditi Arya will be playing the character of Sunaina Sikand, while Vidur will essaying Aditya. The narrative will correspondingly focus on the Sikand family that will include Sunaina’s grandparents, parents and such. Jitendra Trehan will portray her Grandfather Gurunath Sikand. On the other hand, acclaimed actress, Pravina Deshpande of Ishaqzaade fame, will be playing Seema Sikand.

RGV’s Veerapan’s protagonist essayed by Sandeep Bhardwaj will also be an integral part. He will be playing Kukarma the man who indulges in black magic. Salina Prakash who has been part of popular TV shows and Sharmilie Raj will enact the characters of Rekha Sikand and Vandana Sikand respectively. Diya Aur Baati Hum fame, Rakesh Kukreti will also have a pivotal character of Dev Sikand to play. Known film actor Karim Haji will be depicting Gaurav Sikand. Theatre actor Dinesh Kaushik who has been part of various iconic shows will have an important character of Trilok to essay.

For certain other characters, the makers have zeroed in newbies like Sahil Sharma, Shalini Sood and Aashay Sood.

Apart from the cast, TellyChakkar has discovered another unique aspect of the series. Unlike other web-shows, Tantra will be posted on the channel every Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The web-weekender will be 40 episodic series. It is tentatively slated to be published on Vikram Bhatt’s YouTube channel just like their previous shows like Maaya, Twisted and such. It is speculated that the venture will release by the end of the month.

We couldn’t reach out to all of the above-mentioned names. However, we got connected with the captain of the ship this time. Sidhant Sachdev who is directing the series commented, “Those who don’t believe in dark magic will never find it as Ronald Dahl quoted. Tantra is a unique battle family feud and corporate politics played on the battleground of black magic, a game that is already dirty is sullied further when everything is put on the board, murder, death, betrayal, deceit and above all trust.”