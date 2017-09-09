Indian television shows without jolting twists tend to become soppy and monotonous.

Star Bharat’s Sam Dam Dand Bhed has already initiated its shockers in the show. The political drama is in its nascent stage and it has already started unravelling its mysteries.

TellyChakkar.com has some scoop about what will happen in the coming episodes next week.

The Shakuntalam Productions' show is set to punch the audiences with the hard-hitting storyline in the coming episodes. The viewers will finally get to know the mystery behind Mandira’s (Sonal Vengurlekar) character. The makers have attributed an enigmatic streak to her and it has also been revealed, Mandira is CM’s daughter and hoodlum Pankaj’s (Gireesh Sahedev) niece.

The gripping narrative of the series will also focus on the lead Vijay’s (Bhanu Udaya) brother Prabhat (Akshay Anand). Viewers are already aware of Pankaj’s yearning for power. According to a little birdie, “Pankaj will understand why Prabhat wants to contest the elections. In the heat of jealousy, Pankaj will kill Vijay’s brother who is a noble man.”

When Vijay will learn about his brother’s death he would not only mourn it but will feel guilty as well. “He would assume that the CM killed his brother which is why he would end up feeling guilty. Just because Vijay worked with Pankaj (CM), the former would assume, he is the one to be blamed for his brother’s death.”

The whole sequence will lead to a major development in the show. “The story will start picking up the tempo after Pankaj’s death.”

It would be a matter of sheer irony, that Pankaj will be killed on the day of his wedding anniversary.

We had already reported about Varun Toorkey's entry in the show to play a parallel lead and Aishwarya Khare too will be making an entry in the daily pretty soon.