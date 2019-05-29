News

BIG REVELATION in Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna

29 May 2019

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular show Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna is gaining immense popularity.

Audiences love the mysterious character of Jhanvi Mittal, played by Shrenu Parikh. The layered characters of Kavya and Kabir played by Tanvi Dogra and Zain Imam respectively are also much appreciated.

In the upcoming episodes, Kabir gathers the courage and reveals the truth about Vyom being a terrorist to Kavya.

Kavya is shocked and devastated to learn about her ex-husband being a terrorist and not an army official.

Kabir is called to court for the hearing of Vyom’s case. Kavya then asks Kabir to reveal the truth in the court and overcome the guilt that he has been experiencing.

How will Kabir and Kavya’s relationship shape up post this big revelation? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.

