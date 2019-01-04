Big revelation: Mahir is the real Nagraj in Naagin 3

MUMBAI: Colors’ Naagin 3 (Balaji Telefilms), which is standing strong at the top position thanks to its unexpected twists and turns, is gearing up for a big revelation in the show.

As per media reports, it will be revealed that Mahir (Pearl V Puri) never lost his memory and was faking it to know the truth. Moreover, in a shocking development, it will be revealed that Mahir is the real Nagraj. Bela (Surbhi Jyoti) is shocked and feels cheated after knowing the reality.

As we know, Sumitra (Rakshanda Khan) has been trying hard to throw Bela out of Mahir’s life and the Sehgal house and convinces Mahir to marry Vishakha (Anita Hassanandani). She also forces her son Vikrant (Rajat Tokas) to go against Bela and Mahir and convinces Vishakha to help him. However, Vishakha is unaware about Vikrant being Sumitra’s son, and she agrees unknowingly.

However, it is revealed that both Vikrant and Vishakha have been unwillingly acting against Bela but helping her. In addition, Mahir destroys Sumitra and Yuvi’s plans to break his marriage with Bela.

Well, well, well! Looks like Naagin 3’s upcoming episodes are definitely not to be missed.

We are sure you have many questions. Let’s wait and watch what happens after this big revelation.