Big revelation: No reincarnation; Vyom is alive and faking to be Akash in Ekk Deewana Tha

MUMBAI: Sony TV’s Ekk Deewana Tha is soon going to give its viewers a helluva shocking track that will numb your minds.

The revenge drama has recently taken a generation leap and reincarnation was introduced in the storyline. Now the makers are planning for another shocking twist in the screenplay.

Well, soon the upcoming track will focus on Akash (Vikram Singh Chauhan) and Shivani (Shivani Surve)’s wedding. The duo is all set to tie the knot in the show. With this, now a major revelation is set to happen in the daily soap.

According to our exclusive information, the makers will reveal a major secret from the show.

The viewers would already know that KK (Namik Paul) is the reincarnation of Shiv, while Radhika (Donal Bisht) is of Sharanya and Akash of Vyom. However, they will be under a wrong impression. Vyom was never dead. As a result of which Akash is not a reincarnation of him. Instead, Vyom has been pretending to be a new character Akash – a reincarnation of his self.

During the wedding track, the viewers will get to know that Vyom, who is now around 75 years old, has been faking it that he is Akash; in fact, no one knew that the identity even exists.

So all these years, he faked an identity only to get his love back. As romantic as it sounds, it is also really scary.

So, how a 75-year-old did fake to be a 25-year-old? All of this will be revealed in the upcoming episodes.

