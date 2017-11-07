After all the fights and misunderstandings got cleared, Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira’s (Shivangi Joshi) love story is now back on track in Director’s Kut Productions’ popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The audiences of the daily series have recently witnessed a sweet KAIRA (Kartik-Naira) moment where Kartik apologised to Naira in a very cute way! He finally won his lady love’s heart and the duo had a fresh start with love.

Naira’s birthday is round the corner and the planning has already begun. In the recent episode of the show, it was seen, how Naira was hinting Kartik for her birthday celebration.

Now, we hear Kartik is set to win Naira’s heart all over again by celebrating Naira’s birthday!

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming episodes of the daily, Kartik will plan a surprise for Naira and secretly plan to make Naira’s birthday special. He will team up with the Singhania family to make Naira’s day special at the Singhania House.”

Woah! Seems interesting, isn’t it?

We tried but could not reach to the actors for a comment.