Big Synergy to launch a new show on Star Bharat

There are a lot of production houses who are in talks to launch a variety of offerings under the Star banner. And, joining the bandwagon is Big Synergy who soon plans to launch a project on Star Bharat.

According to our sources, the show will be a comedy daily soap.

The current lot of shows on Star Bharat are Kya Haal, Mr. Paanchal, Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki, Jiji Maa, Nimki Mukhiya, Saam Daam Dand Bhed, Savdhaan India and Kaal Bhairav Rahasya. The founder of Synergy Productions, Siddhartha Basu has been seen as the epitome of perfection and quality. Also, his wife, Anita Kaul Basu, Director of Big Synergy, is considered to be the Queen of non-fiction shows and has taken Big Synergy to greater heights.

The above mentioned production house has earlier produced the biggest game reality show - KBC, hosted by the Shehenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan.

