News

Big Synergy to launch a new show on Star Bharat

ShachiTapiawala's picture
By ShachiTapiawala
13 Jan 2018 06:44 PM

TellyChakkar has been exclusively bringing to its readers the latest updates of the happenings in the television industry.

There are a lot of production houses who are in talks to launch a variety of offerings under the Star banner. And, joining the bandwagon is Big Synergy who soon plans to launch a project on Star Bharat. 

According to our sources, the show will be a comedy daily soap. 

The current lot of shows on Star Bharat are Kya Haal, Mr. PaanchalJai Kanhaiya Lal KiJiji MaaNimki Mukhiya, Saam Daam Dand BhedSavdhaan India and Kaal Bhairav Rahasya. The founder of Synergy Productions, Siddhartha Basu has been seen as the epitome of perfection and quality. Also, his wife, Anita Kaul Basu, Director of Big Synergy, is considered to be the Queen of non-fiction shows and has taken Big Synergy to greater heights.

The above mentioned production house has earlier produced the biggest game reality show - KBC, hosted by the Shehenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan.

