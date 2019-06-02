News

Big Synergy Media Limited to bring a new show on Zee Tv

02 Jun 2019 01:05 PM

It's raining new shows on Television!

After Bepannah Pyaar, Kawach 2 and Vish on Colors, new daily soaps will soon launch on Zee TV

After Hamari Bahu Silk and Aghori, Zee TV is making way for some interesting content on the channel

The latest update is that, a renowned production house Big Synergy Media Limited will be producing a new show for the same channel.

We couldn't connect with the channel spokesperson or the producer.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

