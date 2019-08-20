BIG TWIST during Kunal and Kuhu’s wedding ceremony in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke (Director's Kut) is gaining immense popularity among the audience.



Fans love the pairing of Mishti and Abir as well as Kunal and Kuhu.



After overcoming a lot of odds, Kunal and Kuhu have decided to marry each other.



Meenakshi’s plan of breaking the relation has failed.



In the upcoming episodes, the audience will witness a major twist.



A source close to the project reveals that during the wedding ceremony, just before the pheras, a major fire will break out at the event and people will go helter-skelter.



In this situation, do you think Kunal and Kuhu will be able to get married?



Is the fire Meenakshi’s conspiracy?



