News

BIG TWIST during Kunal and Kuhu’s wedding ceremony in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Aug 2019 08:10 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Rishtey Hai  Pyaar Ke (Director's Kut) is gaining immense popularity among the audience.

Fans love the pairing of Mishti and Abir as well as Kunal and Kuhu.

After overcoming a lot of odds, Kunal and Kuhu have decided to marry each other.

Meenakshi’s plan of breaking the relation has failed.

In the upcoming episodes, the audience will witness a major twist.

A source close to the project reveals that during the wedding ceremony, just before the pheras, a major fire will break out at the event and people will go helter-skelter.

In this situation, do you think Kunal and Kuhu will be able to get married?

Is the fire Meenakshi’s conspiracy?

What are your views on the upcoming episodes? Hit the comments section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Star Plus, Mishti, Shaheer Sheikh, Ritvik Arora, Rhea Sharma, Lata Sabharwal, Rupal Patel, Deepak Gheewala, Sanjeev Jotangia, Sangeeta Kapure, Trishaa Chatterjee, Kaveri Priyam, Jay Pathak, Drama, TV show, Spoiler Alert, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

On the sets of Star Plus' Sanjivani

On the sets of Star Plus' Sanjivani
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja
Shaleen Malhotra
Shaleen Malhotra
Manish Naggdev
Manish Naggdev
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit
Sonu Sood
Sonu Sood
Tony Stark
Tony Stark
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed

past seven days