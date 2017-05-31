Big twist: Farhina 'Simi' Parvez to re-enter &TV’s Waaris

&TV’s popular daily Waaris (Viniyard Films) is known for its exciting twists and turns that make the show an interesting watch for the audience.

After a dramatic revelation, betrayal and a wedding track, it’s time for the show to unfold another twist in tale that will also mark the re-entry of a character.

Yes readers, actress Farhina Parvez is all set get back to Waaris.

Yes, you heard it right.

As per the story so far, Simi (Farhina Parvez) was shown dead before the daily took a major time leap. The quarrel between the Pavaniyas and Bajwas had made her and Raman (Yatin Mehta), true lovers, lose their lives. But now there is a shocking twist in tale.

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming episodes, it will be revealed that Simmi was not dead, and she was kept hidden from the world for the last ten years.”

We tried but could not reach Farhina for a comment.

Woah! That sounds interesting. Isn’t it?

Do share your thoughts with us.