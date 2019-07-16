BIG TWIST! Komolika RETURNS, Anurag baffled

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the television industry.

Star Plus’ popular show Kasauti Zindagi has been one of the most well-received shows and makers are not leaving any stone unturned to retain the audience’ attention.

Well, now TellyChakkar.com has learned that Komolika will soon return.

Yes, you heard that right.

Well before our readers’ expectations rise sky high, would like to inform that Star Plus launched a promo recently wherein Prerna informs Anurag about Komolika’s return, leaving Anurag baffled. However, the promo is to promote the Nach Baliye couple Urvashi Dholakia (previous Komolika) who will perform in the show along with her ex.

Have a look at the promo:

Are you excited for Nach Baliye 9?

Do you want to see Komolika aka Hina Khan back in Kasauti Zindagi Kay?

Post your views in the comment section below.