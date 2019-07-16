News

BIG TWIST! Komolika RETURNS, Anurag baffled

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Jul 2019 02:10 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the television industry.

Star Plus’ popular show Kasauti Zindagi has been one of the most well-received shows and makers are not leaving any stone unturned to retain the audience’ attention.

Well, now TellyChakkar.com has learned that Komolika will soon return.

Yes, you heard that right.

Well before our readers’ expectations rise sky high, would like to inform that Star Plus launched a promo recently wherein Prerna informs Anurag about Komolika’s return, leaving Anurag baffled. However, the promo is to promote the Nach Baliye couple Urvashi Dholakia (previous Komolika) who will perform in the show along with her ex.

Have a look at the promo:

Are you excited for Nach Baliye 9?

Do you want to see Komolika aka Hina Khan back in Kasauti Zindagi Kay?

Post your views in the comment section below.

Tags > Komolika, Anurag, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Star Plus, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Launch of Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood’s music...

Launch of Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood’s music video
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Roshni Chopra
Roshni Chopra
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Shonal Rawat
Shonal Rawat
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Shweta Keswani
Shweta Keswani
Sara Khan
Sara Khan
Darshan Pandya
Darshan Pandya
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Gaurav Chopra

past seven days