BIG TWIST: Kullfi to turn daayan in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Jun 2019 01:49 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is gaining immense popularity.

Loyal fans can't wait to witness the most awaited reunion of Kullfi (Aakriti Sharma) and Sikandar (Mohit Malik).

In the previous episodes, Kullfi managed to meet Sikandar aka Bhola, leaving the audience in tears with the emotional quotient of the episode soaring high.

However, Bhola hasn’t recognized Kullfi yet, although he loves her voice.

In the upcoming episodes, Kullfi is seen dressed as a daayan. This scares Bhola. However, it is revealed that all of this happened only in Bhola’s imagination.

Are you excited to watch the upcoming episodes? Hit the comments section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, Aakriti Sharma, Sikandar, Mohit Malik, Daayan, Bhola’s imagination,

