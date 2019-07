MUMBAI: Gulwand will get impressed with Sarab’s act where he will get Bittu and Rana arrested for insulting Gulwand, in Choti-Sardarni.



So far in Choti-Sardarni serial, Meher and Manav are enjoying their budding love story.

They have kept their relationship hidden from one and all. But the upcoming twist will show Meher pregnant with Manav's child.