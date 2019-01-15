News

Big twist! Nimrat is alive in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Jan 2019 10:36 AM
MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is high on drama, as Lovely has asked Sikandar to choose between her and Kullfi and put him in a dilemma.

In the upcoming episode, Gunjan and Tony want Sikandar and Lovely to be separated forever.

Thus, Gunjan and Tony hatch a plan against Sikandar and Lovely.

Mohendar comes to know about Gunjan’s involvement and is extremely upset.

But in the upcoming episode, nothing works in Gunjan's favour. So she decides to use her trump card, and in a shocking twist, she calls Nimrat and tells her to come and meet Sikandar.


This means that Nimrat is alive. It will be interesting to see where she was all this while and why she didn’t make any efforts to meet Sikandar and Kullfi.
