BIG TWIST! Sameer to face CASTING COUCH in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai

01 Jul 2019 05:12 PM

MUMBAI: Sony TV’s popular show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai (Shashi Sumeet Productions) has been gaining immense popularity among the audience.

TellyChakkar exclusively reported about Sameer and Naina’s (Randeep Rai and Ashi Singh) secret of being married being revealed in front of the society during the Holi celebration

Well, we are back with an interesting update from the upcoming track of the show. Curious to know? Read on.

As it is established, Sameer and Naina are staying in Mumbai to fulfill Sameer's dream of becoming an actor.

In the upcoming episodes, Sameer’s prep is in full swing. He gets his portfolio shoot done. Then, Sameer gets caught in a tricky situation wherein he will face the casting couch.

OMG!

What do you think Sameer will do in the situation?

Post your thoughts in the comments section below.

