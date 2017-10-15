So by now everyone knows it for a fact about the eliminated contestant. We have already hinted a lot at who will it be this time.

And now just when about fifteen minutes is left to go for tonight's episode of hte COlors Flagship show Bigg Boss 11, it is time for us to reveal the titbits of the show that the viewers are expected to witness.

Tonight Bigg Boss' wife will again show herself in some funky outfit and the Jallad will then be doing something really funny with them. But what will he do?

The other interesting appearance that is going happen on tonight's episode is of the Khatron Ke Khiladi duo Ravi Dubey and Rithvik Dhanjani.

The two of them will be at their wittiest best and not to forget they will grace the event with a motive to make an important announcement. What will that announcement be?

The best part of it all is when Rithvik will finally come out and accept that he loves Salman Khan. He will go down on his knees and propose to the Dabangg actor.

And people did you forget the Sultani Akhada? Well this time again two ladies will come face to face in the Akhada. However, this week will again bring a twist. They will not have padded poles in their hands rather big padded seat rests with which they have to fight the other and make them bite the dust. (in this case, the filthy muck).

You can now guess who will be a part of the Kushti. Well, Ex-friends turned foes Shilpa Shinde and Arshi Khan.

The rivalry between the two began during the last week when Arshi was fighting Sapna in the Sultani Akhada and Shilpa did not show any support to Arshi even though she proclaimed to be her friend.

This behaviour had deeply hurt the bombshell and now they are at loggerheads and when it comes to Bigg Boss, he knows it pretty well how to take advantage of the bitter situation. Yes! By making it bloodier!

Earlier in the episode Arshi will also call Shilpa Jalebi and say that whatever it is, she is pure from the heart.

And Yes, the final verdict of the eviction will be out but TellyChakkar has already guessed who the evicted contestant is earlier today.



