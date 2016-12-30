Hot Downloads

Bigg Boss 10: Lopa and Swami Om to have a MASSIVE FIGHT

30 Dec 2016

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Rohan Mehra has been feeling really low in the Bigg Boss 10 house.

After being subjected to a lot of heat from Swami Om and being punished for getting physical with him, Rohan has been staying secluded.

He will tuck himself inside a blanket and refuse to talk to anyone, eat anything or do any household chores.

His good friend Lopamudra Raut will try her best to cheer him up and will be seen having a conversation with him.

However, Swami will interfere their conversation and start making personal remarks at Lopa.

Taking offense to this, she will lash out at Swami Om for making such ugly remarks. She will also give back at him saying that he does not have any standards and has no right to judge her any way.

Phew! Too much drama, isn’t it?

Stay hooked for more...

