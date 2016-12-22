Bigg Boss 10: Lopa to break down after a fight with Priyanka

It’s always a tough time to live in the controversial Bigg Boss house with emotions running high and tension making inmates go insane.

The tenth season of the Colors and Endemol has been keeping us hooked all these while.

And now, in a turn of recent events, Lopamudra Raut will be seen breaking down and going hysterical in the reality show.

Priyanka Jagga, who would be unwell, will be lying around in the house when captain Lopa will ask her to return the task attire back to Bigg Boss. Not someone to take orders, Priyanka will be furious and attack Lopa verbally.

The beauty queen not being able to stand Priyanka’s abuses and shouting will start crying and frantically ask Bigg Boss to open the confession room as she will want to talk to him.

Going hysteric, Lopa will be seen banging the doors of the confession room. Her friend Rohan Mehra will try to console her but all in vain.

Only when Bigg Boss would summon her, will Lopa calm down and share her fears, insecurities and difficulties with him.

Will this event break Lopa’s confidence? How will she deal with Priyanka now?

Stay hooked for more...