Bigg Boss 10: Manveer-Manu to host a reception for BFF Mona

The Bigg Boss house is in a celebratory mood!

After all, the season 10 will for the first time witness a grand marriage. Contestant Monalisa will tie the knot with her long time beau Vikrant Singh Rajput in the house on national TV.

Woaaah!

Interesting, isn’t it?

We already reported about the housemates celebrating the haldi ceremony of Mona and Vikrant.

Now, we have been informed that best friends Manveer Gujjar and Manu Punjabi will throw a reception for their best friend Mona.

Manveer and Manu at the reception will mimic Mona and Vikrant and share their love story for others.

Also, Bhojpuri star Ravi Kisen and Nirauha will be seen present on the occasion.

Awww...that’s quite a warm gesture, isn’t it?

The popular M3 group has always been in news for their bond and their fun act will make Mona emotional.

Watch all this fun tonight on Bigg Boss 10 (Colors and Endemol).