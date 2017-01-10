Bigg Boss 10: Nitibha-Manveer to have a major clash!

Once touted to be the new lovers in Bigg Boss 10 (Colors and Endemol), Nitibha Kaul and Manveer Gujjar are currently locking horns at the drop of the hat.

The decision of making Manveer the captain again did not go down well with a lot of people and Nitibha has been one of them.

Post making her displeasure quite clear, Nitibha has also been picking fights over petty issues.

Tonight, post Manveer and Manu winning the ‘solarsystem task’, the friction between the two will escalate into a showdown.

As captain, Manveer has been trying his best to get things in order inside the house and will thus decide to keep extra plates and dishes in the storeroom to reduce the mess.

Nitibha will object to Manveer’s decision and say that he can only monitor things but he has not right to give away the plates that are used by everyone.

Putting across his point, Manveer will state that then everyone will need to make sure that they clean all the plates and do not keep the sink dirty. To this, Nitibha will further say that it is Manveer’s job to ensure it.

While the two will be fighting, Mona will also jump in the conversation and Nitibha and Mona will get into an argument.

Will Nitibha-Manveer ever become friends again? Our guess is as good as yours (he he!).