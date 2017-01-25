Bigg Boss 10: Rohan evicted; Bani in top 4

With Bigg Boss 10 finale slated for end of the month, the excitement level is rather high, and understandably so.

Last night’s (January 25) elimination drama in the house was an exciting affair that sent Rohan Mehra packing. The TV actor had a good run on the show except for the time he lost his cool and slapped fellow-contestant Swami Om.

Because of which he was nominated for eliminations for the entire season. By virtue of his exit, Bani J has become the fourth finalist, joining Lopamudra Raut, Manu Punjabi, and Manveer Gujjar for the grand prize.

The removal was quite dramatic, with both Rohan and Bani standing in front of their photos and pressing buzzers. As soon as they pressed it, Rohan’s photo went up in flames, indicating his end on the show.

Lopa, who’s close to Rohan, was rather upset by the turn of events, whereas Bani sighed in relief.

All in all, a fun episode to watch which will pave way for the high-voltage finale on January 29. You guys ready?