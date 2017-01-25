Hot Downloads

Shaminn
Shaminn
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji
Sweta Keswani
Sweta Keswani
Shabana Azmi
Shabana Azmi
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Which TV actress looks stunning in a bridal avatar?

Which TV actress looks stunning in a bridal avatar?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which TV show are you excited to watch?

Which TV show are you excited to watch?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Bigg Boss 10: Rohan evicted; Bani in top 4

By TellychakkarTeam
25 Jan 2017 04:35 PM

With Bigg Boss 10 finale slated for end of the month, the excitement level is rather high, and understandably so.

Last night’s (January 25) elimination drama in the house was an exciting affair that sent Rohan Mehra packing. The TV actor had a good run on the show except for the time he lost his cool and slapped fellow-contestant Swami Om.

Because of which he was nominated for eliminations for the entire season. By virtue of his exit, Bani J has become the fourth finalist, joining Lopamudra Raut, Manu Punjabi, and Manveer Gujjar for the grand prize.

The removal was quite dramatic, with both Rohan and Bani standing in front of their photos and pressing buzzers. As soon as they pressed it, Rohan’s photo went up in flames, indicating his end on the show.

Lopa, who’s close to Rohan, was rather upset by the turn of events, whereas Bani sighed in relief.

All in all, a fun episode to watch which will pave way for the high-voltage finale on January 29. You guys ready?

Tags > Bigg Boss 10, Rohan Mehra, Colors, eviction, Bani J, Top 4, Lopamudra Raut, Manu Punjabi, Manveer Gujjar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top