Bigg Boss 10: Synopsis Day 101

With the finale of the show soon approaching, a new energy seems to be surging inside the Bigg Boss house. In the morning, the housemates wake up to the song ‘Duniya Hasino Ka Mela’ wondering if any Hasina will make an entry inside the house. Knowing that out of Rohan and Bani, one contestant will be evicted the same night owing to mid-week eviction, Manveer and Manu poke fun at both of them. They say that between Rohan and Bani, one of them will be probably banished from the house by a group of Hasinas.

Later in the day, Bigg Boss introduces the BB Mela task wherein the garden area is converted into a colorful mela comprising of different stalls and interactive games. Each housemate is allotted a stall which they have to run and make money out of it. At regular intervals, different guests will enter the house and the housemates have to lure them and get them to visit their stalls. Manu is asked to run the ‘Hit the Joker’ stall wherein the guests can pick a housemate and hit them with a sponge dipped in soapy water. Manveer is given the responsibility of ‘Sawaal and Dare’ counter wherein he can ask two hard-hitting questions to the guests and can take a dare in return. Lopa is asked to take care of the massage counter while Rohan is made to dress up like a horse and entertain the guests.

The first guest to enter the house is Bigg Boss Season 9 contestant Mandana Karimi who makes few string remarks about each and every housemate leaving them tongue-tied. Posing as a strong Bani supporter, Mandana tells the housemates that there is more to Bani than meets the eye. She says that Bani is not popular only for her tattoos but for many other traits that make her stand out amongst other contestants. She targets Lopa and openly criticizes her actions. Mandana tells Lopa that she gets along with Rohan and just nags about other housemates for no rhyme or reason. She knowingly or unknowingly speaks a lot of negative things about Bani however, she has never said anything foul about them behind their back. She also advises her to stop taking pride in her beauty pageants all the time as she needs to highlight things that she has achieved during her journey inside the house.

Lopa gets extremely upset with Mandana for making such strong remarks and cries her eyes out after she makes an exit from the house. Lopa says that she is disappointed with the fact that she is being perceived in a bad light outside the house and maybe is being portrayed as an out-an-out villain. As Lopa tries her best to get back on track, the second guest, Nitibha Kaul , soon enters the house. The housemates are delighted to meet her and constantly tease her by calling her a celebrity. Nitibha quickly takes a tour of the house reminiscing all the good times spent there. She visits Manveer’s stall and after playing the game, she has a candid conversation with him with a view to sorting out all the differences. She tells Manveer that their fans are going gaga over them and addressing them outside as ‘NitiVeer’. She also asks him as to why did he deny the fact that he is missing her when Vikrant questioned him about it. Manveer in his defense tells her that he never denied his fondness for her and even told Bigg Boss that he always wanted Nitibha to stay back until the finale.

As the day comes a close, Bigg Boss asks the housemates to gather in the garden area for the mid-week eviction. Nominated contestants Bani and Rohan are asked to stand in front of a podium with a buzzer attached to it while their statues hang at a distance above them. Bani and Rohan are asked to press the buzzer together and the contestant whose statue bursts after the buzzer goes on will get evicted from the house.

Out of Rohan and Bani, whose journey will end inside the Bigg Boss house tonight after coming so close to the finale?