Bigg Boss 10: Synopsis Day 67

After putting up with Priyanka’s extreme malevolence, the housemates wake up dancing to ‘Punjabiyadi Battery’ finding joy, or at least a bit of momentary solace. In the kitchen area, Mona and Swami Om are seen discussing Priyanka’s unjust behavior and how it was wrong on Swami’s part to support her. Just when everyone thinks that Priyanka’s anger has subsided, a major fight erupts between Lopa and Priyanka. Lopa’s anger hits the roof after Priyanka’s remarks turn crass and immoral and she immediately demands to talk to Bigg Boss in the confession room. Lopa has a breakdown and she screams her lungs out in outrage while Manveer and Manu try to calm her down. Bigg Boss first warns Priyanka to keep a check on her language and to not make harsh comments. Next, he takes control of the situation and speaks to Lopa in the confession room as she tries to gain composure.

The housemates get a bit of a relief from the ongoing drama after Bigg Boss announces the ‘Family App task’ wherein they will get an opportunity to reunite with their near and dear ones. As per the task, a battery will be placed in the garden area charged up to 100%. Bigg Boss will call the contestants one by one in the activity area and give them four options to choose from and meet their family members. Options entail meeting in person, video message, written message or voice message. Every time a contestant chooses an option, the battery will go down by a certain percentage. Manu and Om Swami who are made to be the batteries and they have to make sure that the app’s battery never drains out.

The first one to go inside the activity area is Priyanka who gets an option to unite with her kids. She decides to use 60% battery to meet her kids for 10 mins. The bundle of joys, Alex and Jermaine, soon enter the house and Priyanka bursts into tears. Keeping aside all the animosities, Lopa has a good time with the kids before they make an exit. Next one to be called inside the activity area is Gaurav who is given options to meet his brother or speak to him over a call. He uses 27% battery to meet his brother for 2 mins in the confession area. Gaurav’s happiness knows no bound after he sees his brother Raghav who advises him to take less stress and to keep going strong in the game.

Mona is the next one to go inside the confession room where she is given several options to meet her boyfriend Vikrant. She starts crying and pleads Bigg Boss to get her to meet him. Soon after, Vikrant enters the house and gives a cold shoulder to Manu and Manveer. He immediately seizes the opportunity to clear his stand and tells everyone that he is not very comfortable with Mona and Manu’s closeness. He also tells them that he used to like Manveer a lot but he doesn’t anymore after he made baseless comments about him. Before leaving, Vikrant ensures Mona that he loves her very much and won’t leave her under any circumstances.

The day comes to a close with Rohan reuniting with his brother and spending a couple of minutes chatting with him in the confession room.