Bigg Boss 10: Synopsis Day 69

This Saturday, Weekend Ka Vaar will see something completely unexpected that will ease the pain and bring relief to the Bigg Boss contestants. After what transpired last week, host Salman Khan appears to be in no mood to condone Priyanka and Swami Om’s atrocious behavior. Without even greeting the contestants, Salman begins to address the elephant in the room and gives Priyanka and Om Swami a piece of his mind. He asks Manveer to get a cloth from the store room and seal Swami Om’s mouth to spare everyone from a verbal torture.

Salman expresses his displeasure and reprimands the contestants for turning the house into a war zone during the BB Hostel task. He says that the contestants were given a simple and entertaining task to perform but it ironically brought the entire house down because of few people’s unjust behavior hinting towards Priyanka and Swami Om. Appreciating Manu’s efforts for maintaining some peace and harmony inside the house, Salman gives him the title of ‘Man of the Week’. He says that after having suffered an emotional upheaval following his mother’s death, Manu rightfully handled every situation and held the house together.

Moving on to the selection of the Khalnayak for the week, Salman states that he has already pre-empted the answer but wants to hear it from everyone. One after the other, the housemates take Priyanka’s name and she is asked to grace the Khanayak Kursi. Without mincing words, Salman gives Priyanka a tongue-lashing for her misconduct in the house and demands an explanation for it. But to Salman’s surprise, Priyanka starts giving nasty replies and disrespects him in the bargain. This ticks off Salman and he asks Priyanka to keep her attitude and tone in check while talking to him.

But Priyanka pays no heed and goes on a rant about how the contestants ill- treated her when she was unwell and that’s what triggered her anger. Salman responds by saying that what she did was completely unacceptable and by maligning people’s character inside the house, she has maligned the entire show. Just then, Priyanka loses her tempers and starts wailing. Paying no heed to her drama, Salman tells that he loathes her actions and asks her to leave the Bigg Boss house with immediate effect. The housemates are unable to contain their happiness and they give Salman a standing ovation and salute his decision. Before signing off, Salman announces, “ If Priyanka ever comes on this show or any other show on COLORS, I will never work with the channel again.”

Also, as reported, this week there will be no eviction. Bani J, Gaurav and Monalisa will get saved. They will continue to be in the danger zone next week though. Also Manoj Punjabi and Swami Om, who had sacrificed their safety for Bani and Lopa by getting nominated will be awarded by Bigg Boss. They will be announced safe from the direct nominations.