Bigg Boss 10: Synopsis Day 75

Manveer’s wish of becoming the captain of the Bigg Boss house finally saw the light of day. Celebrating his victory, contestants wake up dancing to the tunes of ‘Raju Bani Gentleman’. Still upset and distressed about the previous night’s incident, Rohan remains secluded and burrows under his blanket and refuses to talk to anyone. Lopa tries to cheer him up and advises him to fight back and leave the house with dignity when the time is right. Being his troublesome self, Om Swami once again interferes in their conversation and gets into a heated argument with both of them. Tired of his actions, Manu and Manveer try to control him by explaining Rohan’s mental state. But Swami Om pays no heed to anyone and makes personal remarks at Lopa provoking her further. Lopa’s anger hits the roof and she lashes out at him for making baseless comments. Upon witnessing that the situation is going out of hand, Bani tries to convince Manu and Manveer to boycott Swami Om for his wrongdoings.



Venting out his anger and frustration, Rohan finally finds solace in speaking to Gaurav who tries to give him a logical explanation for the entire fiasco and brings him back to normal. As the day progresses, Bigg Boss asks the new captain of the house, Manveer, to choose two contestants whom he wants to lock inside the jail. Making one obvious and one tough choice, Manveer chooses Swami Om and Gaurav for the punishment. He blames Gaurav for not taking a stand and Om Swami for creating nuisance during the task. Swami Om once again objects Manveer’s decision and claims that he is unfit to be put in the jail while Gaurav accepts the decision with grace.

Later in the evening, Bigg Boss introduces a new task ‘Manveer Ki Adalat’ wherein Manveer is made the judge and Rohan and Manu are made the advocates of Gaurav and Swami Om respectively. By the end of the task, the one who wins it will be released from the jail and the decision lies entirely with judge Manveer. Two Kathgharas are put up in the garden area where the courtroom session will be conducted. As Manveer begins the prosecution, Manu and Rohan put forward few proof points in order to defend their suspects and prove them innocent. While Rohan raises questions about Swami Om sabotaging the captaincy task for him, Manu interrogates Gaurav for being diplomatic and inconsiderate.



While discussing the muddas pertaining to the captaincy task, Manu calls Bani in the Kathghara and cross questions her. Putting forward her opinion, Bani says that since she was the sanchalak of the task, she was mindful of the rules and Swami Om’s behavior during the task was completely unjustified. Manu asks her if she has ever pushed anyone during a task and she gives a positive response.One thing leads to another and massive fight breaks between Manu and Bani after he taunts her for ignoring Priyanka’s comments about his late mother. Bani takes offense to this and blames Manu for making shallow and insensitive comments. Furthermore, Bani has a conversation with Manu and Manveer for targeting her during the task which ends up in a fight.